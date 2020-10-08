MOVIES

Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan Support PM Modi’s Jan Andolan Campaign Against COVID-19

Bollywood actors

India on Thursday crossed 68 lakh-mark of Covid-19 cases with a spike of over 76,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

As the number of COVID-19 cases increases day by day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a Jan Andolan campaign against the pandemic. He has appealed the people to follow the social distancing and safety norms to win this battle against COVID-19 with joint efforts.

Supporting the PM Modi’s initiative, Bollywood actor Salman Khan tweeted, “Bhaiyo, beheno aur mitron, In difficult times mein, only do three things: 6ft ka distance, mask peheno & wash & sanitise ur hands (sic)."

He further urged people to implement PM Modi's Jan Andolan against COVID-19.

Apart from Salman, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur also took to the micro-blogging site to extend his support. He wrote, “The fight against #Covid_19 is a battle we have to fight together. In which you and I, and every citizen of INDIA is a warrior. That’s the only way this battle will be won. Spread the message, not the infection (sic).”

Several other film stars, including Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan, have also tweeted in the support the Prime Minister's initiative. Here’s what they said in their appeals:

PM Modi, on October 8, tweeted “Let us #Unite2FightCorona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask. Wash hands. Follow social distancing. Practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori’ (sic).”

India on Thursday crossed 68 lakh-mark of Covid-19 cases with a spike of over 76,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Around 952 deaths reported at the same time and the total death toll has reached has crossed the mark of 1 lakh.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently seen as the host of Bigg Boss 14. The actor is also gearing up for his upcoming film Radhe which is expected to be released on Christmas.

The actor will also be seen in third film of Ek Tha Tiger series, Tiger 3 which is likely to go on floor from February 2021. The actor will be seen ruling the box-office once again with Katrina Kaif. He also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2 in pipeline.

