Salman Khan's Latest Shirtless Pic Shows He is Still As Fit in 2019 As He Was in the 90s

In his latest Instagram post, Salman Khan, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released 'Bharat', took great pride in showing off his ripped chest and six-pack.

Updated:June 19, 2019, 9:05 AM IST
Salman Khan's Latest Shirtless Pic Shows He is Still As Fit in 2019 As He Was in the 90s
Image courtesy: Instagram
All hail the ultra-fit, supertoned celebrity body! It's tough enough staying svelte in your 40s and 50s, but plenty of inspirational stars prove age really is just a number. And, Salman Khan is definitely one of them!

Salman is 53-years-old, but still clearly in top shape. From the tautest six-pack abs to shapely shoulders to mile-long legs and buff arms, the actor has worked super hard to maintain his physique over the years, and we say bravo!

In his latest Instagram post, Salman, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released Bharat, took great pride in showing off his ripped chest and six-pack. The actor is all smile as he strikes a candid pose in the picture. Salman tends to share a lot of throwback photos on Instagram, including lots of behind-the-scenes set photos. However, he's also been giving fans glimpses from his workout sessions lately.

Woh mere peche wire kis cheez ka hai . . Can u guess pls?

On Tuesday, he shared a clip of himself doing the leg-press, but with a twist. In the short clip, two members from his security team can be seen sitting on the machine, adding to the weight, but Salman still pulls off the exercise effortlessly.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realised how secure they are wid me .. ha ha.”

Woh mere peche wire kis cheez ka hai . . Can u guess pls?

On the professional front, Salman’s latest outing Bharat has earned over Rs 195 crore at the box office. He is also prepping for Dabangg 3, in which he will reprise his role of a notorious cop, Chulbul Pandey.

