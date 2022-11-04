Salman Khan Lauds Mumbai Police for Swift Action In Child Trafficking Case, Says ‘Criminals Should...'

Salman Khan took to Twitter on Friday to laud Mumbai Police for their swift action in a child trafficking case. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor posted a tweet to talk about the efforts made by the officials. On Thursday, Mumbai police had tweeted that two people who had kidnapped a one-year-old were arrested by the Crime Branch and the child was reunited with her mother.

In his tweet, Salman wrote, “God bless mumbai police! More power, prayers n Duas to u. The most heinous crime committed by humans is child trafficking, these criminals n their supporters should be severely punished. Pray that all kids are found and returned to their parents. @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Check the tweet here:

God bless mumbai police! More power, prayers n Duas to u. The most heinous crime committed by humans is child trafficking, these criminals n their supporters should be severely punished. Pray that all kids are found and returned to their parents. @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 4, 2022

Check Mumbai Police’s tweet here:

2 persons accused of allegedly kidnapping a 1 y/o were arrested by Crime Branch Unit 9 in collaboration with @rpfcrsur

They had fled to Solapur to hide their tracks but were traced down.

The child was reunited with her mother.#MumbaiCaseFiles pic.twitter.com/NfTyshfEp4 — मुंबई पोलीस – Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 3, 2022

As per a report in ETimes, a while ago, Salman Khan’s neighbour Ketan Kakkad, of his Panvel farm house, had accused Khan of child trafficking. He had said that Khan was the frontman of the ‘D gang’ and added that he was also involved in child trafficking apart from the fact that bodies of film stars are also buried at his farmhouse. Later, Salman had asked Ketan to stop defaming him and remove those videos from social media.

Salman had filed a slander suit against his next-door neighbour. Meanwhile, now he’s opened up against child trafficking which further slams the accusations of Kakkad.

Meanwhile, Salman is busy with his upcoming movies. He has a few movies in the making. These include Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3. He is also reportedly making a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. He was also reportedly a part of No Entry 2 aka No Entry Mein Entry.

Read all the Latest Movies News here