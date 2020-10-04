Salman Khan Launches Bigg Boss 14 with a Bang, Pics of Sanjay Dutt Go Viral Amid Health Concerns

Salman Khan launched the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss 14 on Saturday night and sent 11 contestants inside the house. He also introduced three 'toofani seniors', who will play a crucial role in this season.

Read: Bigg Boss 14: A Look at Past Winners and their Present Projects

Also read: Happy Birthday, Soha Ali Khan: A Look at Her Adorable Pics with Family

In another news, pictures of Sanjay Dutt looking 'frail' are going viral on social media. The actor who has taken a short break from work due to undisclosed medical concerns looked weak in images with fans.

Read: Soni Razdan Hits Out at Kangana Ranaut After AIIMS Report Rules Out Murder in Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Willing to Give Nick Jonas Signed Copy of Her Memoir 'Unfinished' on This Condition

Also, Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 resumed shoot with Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan in Manali. The crew jetted off to the city after going through Covid-19 tests.

Read: Actress Mishti Mukherjee Passes Away at 27 After Renal Failure

Also read: Kajol Asks Fans to Play 'Chor Police'

Scroll though for more news and updates of the day from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Bigg Boss 14 has begun and 11 contestants were sent inside the house by host Salman Khan on Saturday. Their journeys begin as they are now locked up in the house till they get evicted one by one.

Read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Back with New Season, Contestants and Safety Precautions Amid COVID-19

Sanjay Dutt has not yet disclosed what ails him currently but he visibly looks thinner now from his previous build.

Read: This Pic of Sanjay Dutt Amid Health Concerns Worries Fans

The cast of filmmaker Priyadarshan's Hungama 2, including Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan, on Sunday left for Manali, Himachal Pradesh, to resume shoot for the comedy.

Read: 'Hungama 2' Cast off to Manali to Resume Shoot After COVID-19 Test

Sofia Vergara of Modern Family fame has bagged the top spot of Forbes' annual list of the highest paid actresses.

Read: Sofia Vergara is Forbes' Highest Paid Actress of 2020

Disha Patani shared glimpses from the set as she arrived on location to begin shoot for her upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Read: Disha Patani is All Geared up for 'Radhe' Song Shoot, Shares Glimpses

Check back tomorrow for more news and updates from the world of films and fashion.