Salman Khan Performs at Launch Event of Crypto Token; See Pics

Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently launched Gari Coin, India’s first crypto social token by Chingari. The actor was spotted attending the event in Mumbai, where other actors including Vaani Kapoor, Sonali Seygall, Kubra Sait, Nucleya, and Manish Paul were also present. The actor had announced a few days ago that he will also launch his nonfungible tokens or NFTS. In the pictures from the event, Salman Khan can be seen accompanied by his bodyguard Shera, where he also took the stage.

In the pictures, Salman can be seen wearing a red-and-black printed suit. The actor wore a mask to abide by Covid-19 protocols. He was also seen dancing with some kids.

The actor also tweeted, “I am officially launching Chingari’s in app GARI Tokens reward programme & its NFT Marketplace. You can buy my Video NFTs, exclusively on the GARI NFT Marketplace. Cheers to a new chapter in Content Creation & Monetisation!!! #ChingariKiGari #GariTokens."

I am officially launching Chingari’s in app GARI Tokens reward programme & its NFT Marketplace. You can buy my Video NFTs, exclusively on the GARI NFT Marketplace. Cheers to a new chapter in Content Creation & Monetisation!!! #ChingariKiGari #GariTokens— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 16, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth with Aayush Sharma. He also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez and Farhad Samji’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde, in the pipeline.

