Salman Khan Leads Congratulatory Wishes for Virat Kohli-led Team India in 'Bharat' Style

The Indian cricket team was swamped with congratulatory messages from the members of film fraternity after their crushing victory over Pakistan in their ICC World Cup 2019 group stage encounter at Manchester on Sunday (June 16). With this, India maintained an incredible winning record, making it 7-0, against Pakistan in World Cups.

A century from Rohit Sharma, and some inspired bowling from Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya saw India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (D/L method). As soon as India notched seventh world cup triumph over Pakistan, congratulatory messages started to pour in from Bollywood celebs. Salman Khan led congratulatory wishes for The Men in Blue.

Salman, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released Bharat, congratulated Team India in typical "Salman" style.

Sharing a picture of himself wearing a Team India jersey, Salman wrote, "Congratulations team Bharat... from #Bharat."

Actor Anil Kapoor also gave a shout-out to Virat Kohli's men, tweeting, "All eyes were glued to the screens today! A fantastic match & a great win! Sunday well spent! Congratulations #TeamIndia!"

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle wrote, "The writing is on the wall. Team India has outplayed and outsmarted every country they’ve played so far. My favourite colour is BLUE!"

"India, India! What a win," posted actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

Singer Mika Singh tweeted, "Heartiest congratulations to our Indian cricket team.. Proud to be an Indian!"

To cheer for Team India, several Bollywood celebrities flew down to the UK. From Saif Ali Khan to Rakul Preet Singh and Ranveer Singh, a bevy of celebs was spotted at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Greater Manchester. Ranveer, who is playing legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in his upcoming film based on India's 1983 World Cup win, also made his commentary debut, joining Sunil Gavaskar, and Virender Sehwag and other cricket legends in the commentator's box.

