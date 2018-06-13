GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Salman Khan Lends Voice to the Teaser of Aayush Sharma's Debut Film Loveratri

Loveratri will launch Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Bollywood.

IANS

Updated:June 13, 2018, 2:47 PM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram/Aayush Sharma
Superstar Salman Khan has lent his voice to the teaser of his upcoming production Loveratri, which will launch his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Bollywood.

The teaser, which will give an insight into the storyline of the film, will have the superstar's voice-over introducing the plot, read a statement from the film's spokesperson.

Loveratri revolves around the love story between the characters of Aayush and actress Warina Hussain.

The teaser of Loveratri will be attached to Race 3, starring Salman.

Shot in London and the outskirts of Gujarat, Loveratri is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Salman under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

It is slated to release on October 5.

