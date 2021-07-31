Salman Khan Looks Dapper in New Photo From the Sets of Tiger 3

Salman Khan is prepping hard for his much-anticipated action drama Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma of Band Baaja Baaraat fame, the actioner went on floors in March. The new schedule of the third film of the successful Ek Tha Tiger franchise started in Mumbai recently. Salman and Katrina Kaif will reprise their roles of Avinash and Zoya in the forthcoming instalment. A new photo featuring the lead actor from the sets of the upcoming action flick has surfaced online. Salman is looking his usual suave and dapper self dressed in smart casuals.

Tiger 3 will reinvent both Salman and Katrina and present them in their fittest best ever. They are pushing their limits ahead of a physically challenging shoot. Recently, Salman teased fans with a short video. The clip posted by the superstar on Instagram captured him during a rigorous workout. He is building a never-seen-before physique for the film.

Katrina, on the other hand, is training hard for the upcoming action flick. She gave fans a peek into her intense training session on social media recently. From stretches to kicks, the actress is gearing for some jaw-dropping action segments. In the video also featuring her trainers, she is seen hustling inside a workout studio. Seems Katrina is giving her all and is leaving no stone unturned to accomplish her best shape. She is seen stretching her leg high and also balancing her body weight.

As per the latest report in Bollywood Hungama, Katrina values her character and is putting all the hard work to take the bar a notch higher in the third part. A source close to the development informed the portal that she will be shooting a solo action scene which is the “biggest ever for a female lead in Indian cinema.” She will be a part of more action sequences alongside Salman, who spearheads the film.

Emraan Hashmi will be joining the cast for playing a negative role. He will portray a Pakistani ISI spy in the film. Tiger 3 is scheduled to be shot overseas from the second half of August.

