Salman Khan Looks Dapper In Suit At An Award Show; Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, More Also Attend

All eyes were on superstar Salman Khan as the Tiger 3 actor was all suited up as he turned up to an award show in Abu Dhabi. Needless to say, the actor looked handsome as he posed for the paparazzi at the event. With Salman, many other celebs like Varun Dhawan, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and Karan Johar too graced the starry event.

For the event, Salman paired a green shirt with a grey pantsuit. The actor took his fans’ breath away with his latest appearance. Take a look at the actor’s look for the night. The Wanted actor along with others were present in Abu Dhabi for IIFA Awards 2022.

Varun Dhawan posed with Jugg Jugg Jeeyo filmmaker Karan Johar and Badshah at the event:

Varun looked uber cool dressed in an interesting T-shirt with pop-corn tub print. The actor even howled for the paparazzi as he promoted his upcoming film titled Bhediya.

Also in attendance were singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Amit Trivedi. Sunidhi looked hot in a stylish shimmery white ensemble. On the other hand, Amit looked suave in pantsuit.

The IIFA Awards, which recognise the best Hindi films and actors from the previous year, are usually held in a different city every year but returned to Abu Dhabi for the second year in a row next year. Spread across two days, celebrations began with IIFA Rocks, an evening dedicated to musical performances, followed by the main awards gala the following night.

Dubai has hosted the event, in 2006, and so has Bangkok, New York, Colombo, Amsterdam, Madrid, Florida, Kuala Lumpur and Macau.

