CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Movies » Salman Khan Looks Dapper In Suit At An Award Show; Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, More Also Attend
2-MIN READ

Salman Khan Looks Dapper In Suit At An Award Show; Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, More Also Attend

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

News18.com

Last Updated: November 29, 2022, 22:33 IST

Mumbai, India

Salman Khan looks dapper in grey pantsuit at an award show; Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Badshah attended the event too.

Salman Khan looks dapper in grey pantsuit at an award show; Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Badshah attended the event too.

Salman Khan graced an award function in Abu Dhabi. The actor looked dapper in grey pantsuit. Varun Dhawan,Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Badshah, and others attended the event too.

All eyes were on superstar Salman Khan as the Tiger 3 actor was all suited up as he turned up to an award show in Abu Dhabi. Needless to say, the actor looked handsome as he posed for the paparazzi at the event. With Salman, many other celebs like Varun Dhawan, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and Karan Johar too graced the starry event.

For the event, Salman paired a green shirt with a grey pantsuit. The actor took his fans’ breath away with his latest appearance. Take a look at the actor’s look for the night. The Wanted actor along with others were present in Abu Dhabi for IIFA Awards 2022.

Salman Khan looks dapper in grey pant suit at IIFA Awards. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Salman Khan stuns everyone with his stylish appearance at the red carpet. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
RELATED NEWS
Salman Khan poses for the paps. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Varun Dhawan posed with Jugg Jugg Jeeyo filmmaker Karan Johar and Badshah at the event:

Varun Dhawan poses with Karan Johar and Badshah. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Farah Khan looks smart in maroon pant suit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Farah Khan and Karan Johar sere as the hosts for the show. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Farhan Akhtar looks handsome in smart casuals. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Varun looked uber cool dressed in an interesting T-shirt with pop-corn tub print. The actor even howled for the paparazzi as he promoted his upcoming film titled Bhediya.

Varun Dhawan howls like a fox as he promotes Bhediya at the red carpet. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Varun Dhawan’s look for the night. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Karan Johar makes heads turn at IIFA awards. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Badshah presented himself in a colourful shirt and black pants. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Also in attendance were singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Amit Trivedi. Sunidhi looked hot in a stylish shimmery white ensemble. On the other hand, Amit looked suave in pantsuit.

Sunidhi poses at the red carpet. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Sunidhi Chauhan posing with Amit Trivedi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Sunidhi Chauhan in one frame as they hold huge trophy. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

The IIFA Awards, which recognise the best Hindi films and actors from the previous year, are usually held in a different city every year but returned to Abu Dhabi for the second year in a row next year. Spread across two days, celebrations began with IIFA Rocks, an evening dedicated to musical performances, followed by the main awards gala the following night.

Dubai has hosted the event, in 2006, and so has Bangkok, New York, Colombo, Amsterdam, Madrid, Florida, Kuala Lumpur and Macau.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 29, 2022, 22:21 IST
last updated:November 29, 2022, 22:33 IST