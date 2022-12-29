Salman Khan Looks Dashing As He Poses With Satish Kaushik, Arbaaz, and Sohail In Pre New Year Bash Pics

Salman Khan, the biggest crowd-puller of Bollywood, celebrated his 56th birthday on December 27, Tuesday. The superstar celebrated his birthday along with his little niece Ayat Sharma (daughter of Salman’s youngest sister Arpita Khan Sharma and actor Aayush Sharma), who turned three recently. The Khan family threw a grand bash to celebrate the uncle-niece duo’s birthday together, and it was attended by some of the most popular names in the film industry. Salman’s birthday bash kicked off the series of parties in Bollywood. With one taking place last night. Salman Khan along with his brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan were seen posing with the actor in a pre new year and cast get together party for the latter’s film Patna Shukla.

Satish Kaushik took to Instagram to post a picture with Sohail, Arbaaz and Salman as they all got together at the bash. Salman looked dashing as always in a chequered shirt and ripped denim. Arbaaz and Sohail were seen all smiles as they posed for the memorable click with Satish. Next, we see Raveena Tandon in a selfie with the Kaagaz actor. As we scroll further, a couple of pics with the cast of Patna Shukla including Chandan Roy Sanyal, Manav Vij and more got featured in the post.

Taking to the captions, Satish Kaushik wrote, “Great pre new year cum cast get together at Arbaaz’s home after completion of our movie Patna Shukla .. it was great fun .. wishing happy new year to all .. ."

Take a look at the pics here:

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on their favourite actors. While one of tha fans wrote, “Stunning as always," another commented, “Keep rocking always 🔥." A third fan suggested, “Satish sir teeno bhaiyu ko le ke amar Akbar Anthony ka part 2 banaiye.

For the unversed, Arbaaz Khan is all set to be seen as a producer for the upcoming film Patna Shukla. Talking about the film, producer Arbaaz Khan revealed to Outlook that they are having a great time shooting. He said, “We had great fun shooting, seems like the perfect start. The shoot of ‘Patna Shukla’ the film has started at its designated location. And the story of the film revolves around the city.”

He further called it a common woman’s uncommon fight. Arbaaz mentioned, “The film is just a perfect fit. I am looking forward to working with the whole powerhouse cast.”

Patna Shukla is a gripping social drama starring Raveena Tandon, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik.

Read all the Latest Movies News here