Salman Khan Loses Cool, Snatches Fan's Phone at Goa Airport

Salman seemingly lost his cool and snatched a man's mobile phone after arriving at Goa airport. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Updated:January 28, 2020, 3:53 PM IST
Irked by the behaviour of a fan who tried to click a selfie with him at the Goa airport, Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Tuesday snatched his mobile phone. He reportedly arrived in the city for shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, a man can be seen approaching Khan and trying to click a selfie when the actor was walking out of the airport.

Annoyed, Khan can be seen snatching the mobile phone from the man, who was later identified as a ground staff working for an airlines.

Check out the video below:

"No formal complaint is lodged but when the video went viral, we inquired about the incident and confirmed it," said a senior official of the airport. When contacted, Airport Police Inspector Sagar Ekoskar said no formal complaint was lodged.

Meanwhile, reportedly Randeep Hooda, who is playing a pivotal role in Radhe and was injured during the film's shoot earlier, has also resumed shoot for the upcoming Prabhudeva directorial in Goa. The film releases on Eid 2020 and also stars Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani.

Radhe, Salman's next release after Dabangg 3, has already started garnering buzz, long before it is due on Eid 2020. On Radhe Salman is guarded. The makers haven't revealed much beyond the fact that the film is still being shot and that the entire unit is "working hard to meet expectations".

(With inputs from PTI)

