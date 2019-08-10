Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane in an Epic Selfie to Mark 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun
Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane and other cast members of the iconic film attended a special screening to mark 25 years of its release.
Image: Instagram
A special screening of Hum Aapke Hain Koun was organised at Liberty Cinema in Mumbai, celebrating 25 years of the iconic film starring Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, and a host of other celebrities. The multi-starrer family saga that had Madhuri and Salman in lead roles, turned 25 on Monday.
Since the movie first hit theatres on August 5, 1994, it has become one of Bollywood's most iconic projects. The special screening was graced by several industry stalwarts including Salman, Madhuri, Mohnish who came with his family including daughter and Notebook actress Pranutan Bahl, director Sooraj Barjatya, veteran actress Bindu, Satish Shah, Renuka Shahane and husband Ashutosh Rana, among others.
Taking to social media, Renuka, looking beautiful in a red saree with golden motifs running through, posted a groupfie with the cast of the film that gave her her most popular role in Hindi cinema.
View this post on Instagram
The iconic selfie clicked by the inimitable @rjanmol27 at yesterday's celebration of #25YearsOfHumAapkeHainKoun at the amazing Liberty Cinema. Thank you for this exhilarating experience @radionasha @rotalks @rjadaa @ashishtiwarireal @divyasolgama 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 In the picture are Mohnishji, Soorajji, @beingsalmankhan @madhuridixitnene Satish Shahji Binduji Sahila & Himaniji ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
At the event celebrations, Salman and Madhuri also danced to the hit song Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai and were snapped together while leaving the event.
View this post on Instagram
Pahla Pahla Pyar Hai... #25YearsOfHAHK #Salmankhan & #madhuridixit _______________________________________________________ #Sallu #Bhai #bollwood #Song #mumbai #delhi #india #memes #funny #Hot #kiss #love #romantic #girl #kashimir #motivation #fitness #football #cricket #deepikapadukone #viratkohli #KatrinaKaif #aliabhatt
Madhuri also posted an image on her Instagram which she captioned, “Ladki Wale #25yearsofhumaapkehainkoun”
A few days back, the actress had also shared a video she had recreated from the movie, alongside the caption, "Recreating the moments of Hum Aapke Hain Koun! on its 25th anniversary! This movie has given me memories that I can never forget. Nisha will always hold a special place in my heart."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kia Seltos SUV First Drive Review – Setting New Benchmarks in India
- Ashes 2019: Shane Warne Backs Jofra Archer to be Steve Smith's 'Biggest Challenge'
- Amazon Freedom Sale: This Samsung 55-inch 4K TV For Rs 59,999 is a Super Deal
- Premier League 2019-20 Season Kicks Off With This Tech Loaded Football in Play
- HarmonyOS by Huawei is Finally Here, to Work on All Device Types