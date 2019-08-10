Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane in an Epic Selfie to Mark 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

A special screening of Hum Aapke Hain Koun was organised at Liberty Cinema in Mumbai, celebrating 25 years of the iconic film starring Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, and a host of other celebrities. The multi-starrer family saga that had Madhuri and Salman in lead roles, turned 25 on Monday.

Since the movie first hit theatres on August 5, 1994, it has become one of Bollywood's most iconic projects. The special screening was graced by several industry stalwarts including Salman, Madhuri, Mohnish who came with his family including daughter and Notebook actress Pranutan Bahl, director Sooraj Barjatya, veteran actress Bindu, Satish Shah, Renuka Shahane and husband Ashutosh Rana, among others.

Taking to social media, Renuka, looking beautiful in a red saree with golden motifs running through, posted a groupfie with the cast of the film that gave her her most popular role in Hindi cinema.

At the event celebrations, Salman and Madhuri also danced to the hit song Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai and were snapped together while leaving the event.

Madhuri also posted an image on her Instagram which she captioned, “Ladki Wale #25yearsofhumaapkehainkoun”

A few days back, the actress had also shared a video she had recreated from the movie, alongside the caption, "Recreating the moments of Hum Aapke Hain Koun! on its 25th anniversary! This movie has given me memories that I can never forget. Nisha will always hold a special place in my heart."

