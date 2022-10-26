Salman Khan Makes 1st Appearance After Dengue Scare, Holds Niece in Arms at Aayush Sharma's Party

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made his first public appearance since dengue diagnosis. Last week, filmmaker Karan Johar hosted three episodes of the popular reality TV series Bigg Boss 16 as Salman was recovering from dengue.

Salman looked hale and hearty as he arrived at his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma’s birthday party. The actor also posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue and even greeted them with folded hands. Salman sported funky t-shirt and red trousers for the occasion. In one of the videos, shared on social media, Salman can be seen holding his niece Ayat in his arms.

Meanwhile, Salman, who has been hosting Bigg Boss since 2010, is expected to be back in action from this week. “He was diagnosed with dengue last week and is recovering well. He should be fine after Diwali as he’s resting,” a source earlier told news agency PTI.

On the work front, Salman Khan recently announced the new release dates of his two upcoming movies, Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While Tiger 3 will arrive in cinemas on Diwali next year, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated for Eid 2023 release.

Tiger 3 is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, the initial two films of the franchise were blockbusters. In the films, Salman plays the role of Indian spy Avinash Singh ‘Tiger’ Rathore, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy Zoya Humaimi (Katrina).

Tiger 3 will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role, while Salman will do a cameo as Tiger in Pathaan, which is King Khan’s upcoming project, bringing both the movies within the same shared universe.

On the other hand, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles while Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Malvika Sharma play supporting roles. It is the official remake of 2014 Tamil film Veeram.

Over the years, Eid releases have become synonymous with Salman Khan films. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be his 10th Eid release in cinema halls after Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tubelight, and Bharat. With the Farhad Samji-directed film, Salman Khan promises action entertainer for the audience.

