Salman Khan Makes a Quick Visit to Parents in Mumbai Before Returning to Panvel Farmhouse

Salman Khan visited his house in Mumbai on Tuesday, taking necessary precautions, to check in on his parents after spending two months at his Panvel farmhouse during the nationwide lockdown. The actor was in Mumbai for a few hours before he returned to Panvel before nightfall.

His parents have been staying at the family's Galaxy apartments home in Bandra. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman followed social distancing guidelines and had taken the essential permissions.

Salman, along with sister Arpita and her husband Aayush Sharma, actresses Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha De Sousa, and Iulia Vantur, nephew Nirvaan Khan and others, had arrived at the farmhouse to discuss an upcoming project when the lockdown was announced.

The actor has been spending time amidst nature at the farmhouse. He has also released two songs while he was at the farm.

Salman has been lending a helping hand to over 30000 daily wage workers in the film industry, who have been affected by the lockdown. He provided ration to 1000 local families around Panvel.

In a video, the 53-year-old star had said he was worried about not being able to visit his parents for several weeks. He had said that if he can live away from his family, everyone else should too.

His father Salim Khan had told Mumbai Mirror in an earlier, "This is not the time for false bravado. There is a disease, and people are dying since a vaccine is not available yet. What is dearest to you is your life, and that of your family and close ones. If something happens to one person, the whole family is impacted."

