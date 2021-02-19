Salman Khan Makes Casual Look Cool as He Poses Outside Recording Studio

Every candid appearance of Salman Khan is known to take social media by storm. The superstar has been doing quite interesting appearances lately, making his fans curious about the look for his films. However, his latest outing was casual to the most! Salman was seen in a cool all-dark avatar. He was clicked wearing a grey T-shirt from his own brand ‘Being Human’, which he paired with washed matching jeans and black shoes.

The 55-year-old actor was also seen sporting a beard which seems to be a look for his much-awaited film, Tiger-3. As per his tradition, he posed for the paparazzi happily outside a recording studio in Mumbai. Take a look:

Salman has been juggling between multiple projects simultaneously. He recently completed shooting a portion of Antim: The Final Truth, which co-stars Aayush Sharma, Pragya Jaiswal and Nikitin Dheer. Apart from this movie, the fans also regularly get to see him as the host of reality show, Bigg Boss 14.

What his fans are eagerly waiting for is his upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.The flick also consists of an exciting cast with Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. His look from the movie has been creating noise amid his huge fan base. Not to forget, his sizzling chemistry with Dishain Bharathas created an air of curiosity around their pairing in Radhe.

On the other hand, his cameo on in Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathanhas got everyone go on a nostalgia ride already! The duo had earlier shared screen space in films like Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam, Tubelight, andZero.Naturally, this starry reunion for the Siddharth Anand directorial is most anticipated.

Well, Salman's fans have a lot to look forward to! But for now, his casual outings out and about in the maximum city is just as welcomed by his admirers as much as his films.