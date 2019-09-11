Salman Khan Makes Incredible Return As Chulbul Pandey As He Unveils Dabangg 3 First Look

Salman Khan is all geared up to entertain the audience once again with his popular cop character of Chulbul Pandey as the Bollywood superstar unveiled his first look from Dabangg 3.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared the first motion poster of the film, announcing that the film is all set to hit the theatres in 100 days. He wrote, "Aa Rahe Hain! Chulbul Robinhood Pandey. Theek 100 din baad. Swagat Toh Karo Humara! #100DaystoDabangg3"

Dabangg 3 will be a multi-lingual releasing in four different languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The first teaser of the film also gives an amazing glimpse of Salman speaking in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Within no time the hashtag #100daystodabangg3 started trending and became one of the hottest topics on social media. After the success of the previous two installments, Dabangg 3 stands as one of Salman's most anticipated films ever. What adds to the film's excitement is its time jumps. Dabangg 3 is set seven years after the previous installment and will also see flashbacks of Chulbul Pandey.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 will also feature Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan. Kichcha Sudeep will play the film's antagonist. Apart from this, Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee will be making her Bollywood debut as Chulbul Pandey's love interest in flashbacks. Dabangg 3 is set to release on December 20.

