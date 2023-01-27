Salman Khan Makes Swag Se Entry at Rahul Kanal's Wedding, Poses With Groom; See Pics

Actor Salman Khan made his way to Rahul Kanal’s wedding on Friday, looking like the ultimate boss man! The Tiger 3 star opted to ditch the formal suit to wear a rather casual fit. He was seen wearing a blue shirt with a pair of baggy jeans. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses and a pair of slip-on footwear.

While he made head-turning entry to the wedding venue, Salman returned for the cameras and posed with the groom. They were surrounded by Salman’s team and a few guests at the wedding. Check out the videos below:

Salman’s appearance at the wedding came shortly after he was spotted at Yash Raj Films, making his way to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The actor joined several other stars, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Hrithik Roshan. The actor has been making headlines for his cameo as Tiger from his Tiger series in Pathaan.

The actor will return as Tiger in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. It is reported that Shah Rukh will reprise his role as Pathaan in Tiger 3. The film is likely to release later this year. Salman is also busy with Bigg Boss 16.

As for Rahul’s wedding, the politician tied the knot in a ceremony in Khar. Salman Khan’s sisters Arpita Khan Sharma, and Alvira Khan Agnihotri with hubby Atul Agnihotri made their way to the ceremony as well. TV stars Jai Bhanushali, his wife Mahhi Vij, Krushna Abhishek’s sister Arti Singh, TV show host and actor Maniesh Paul, ex-Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik many more.

Rahul Kanal is a politician. He is a committee member of Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena.

