Salman Khan Meets Jain Monk Acharya Vijay Hansratnasur on His 180 Days Fast Completion

Salman Khan has always set an example as a kind human being, as he never lets go of a chance to extend his hands to serve the humanity. He is always up for any kind of charitable act. One such example was witnessed when Salman went to meet Jain monk Acharya Vijay Hansratnasur during his 180 days of fasting.

Acharya Vijay Hansratnasuri is well-known Jain monk. Salman went to meet the holy man during his period of fast. Astounded by the fact that Acharya Vijay Hansratnasur is fasting for 180 days, and that too for the 6th time, Salman decided to meet the Jain monk.

Salman also got to learn about the various aspects and rituals of the Jain religion from the monk. Moreover, they also shared that many other celebrated people also visit Acharya Vijay Hansratnasuri to seek blessings.

According to reports, Acharya Vijay Hansratnasuri ended his 180 days of continuous fasting on Sunday, becoming the only Jain monk who can complete this marathon fast. In the past two decades of his life as a monk, Acharya Hansratnasuri has spent a total of 12 years fasting, said his followers.

The monk, based at Jain Sangh in the Juhu Scheme area of Mumbai, took diksha at the age of 13. “As per Jain scriptures, Lord Mahavir fasted for 180 days twice. Acharya Vijay Hansratnasuri is the only Jain monk who has fasted for 180 days five times. He will complete it for the sixth time on September 11,” his disciple Muni Padma Kalash told TOI. He said it was a rare instance of continuous fasting by a Shwetambar Jain monk.

