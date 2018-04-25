English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan Meets Mehbooba Mufti in Kashmir
Salman and the film's team reached the picturesque Sonamarg hill station in the state for a two-day shooting schedule of Remo D'Souza directed movie Race 3.
Srinagar: Superstar Salman Khan and producer Ramesh Taurani, who are currently busy here with the shoot of the third instalment of the Race franchise, met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
A photograph of their meeting was shared by Taurani on his Twitter account.
"We thank Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for welcoming us in Kashmir for the final lap of 'Race 3' with Salman Khan," Taurani tweeted with the image, in which he has posed with Mufti, Salman and the actor's bodyguard Shera.
Besides Salman, Race 3 will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. The film scheduled to be released coinciding with the Eid festival on June 15.
We thank the Chief Minister Madam Mehbooba Mufti for welcoming us in Kashmir for the Final Lap of #Race3 with @BeingSalmanKhan #Race3InKashmir #Race3ThisEid pic.twitter.com/T6pRRzKQIu— Ramesh Taurani (@RameshTaurani) April 24, 2018
