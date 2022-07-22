Salman Khan Meets Mumbai CP Over Death Threat Letter, Seeks Permission For Weapon License

A month after megastar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received a death threat letter, the actor met Mumbai Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansalkar at the latter’s office in South Mumbai. The actor arrived at the Mumbai police headquarters, located opposite Crawford Market, in his car around 4 pm and met Mr Phansalkar.

As reported by sources, after receiving the threat letter, the 56-year-old actor submitted a written application to Mumbai Police to seek a weapon license for his protection. Salman had met Mumbai CP in the context of the license.

Earlier in June, Salman Khan and his father, veteran writer-producer Salim Khan received a threat letter. At the time, an FIR was filed at Bandra police station against an unknown person in the case and a further probe is underway.

According to a Times of India report, the letter was found by Salim’s security staff. The report quoted a police officer stating, “Salim Khan follows a morning routine where he goes for a walk on the promenade accompanied by his security personnel. There’s a location where he typically takes a break. A chit had been left behind on a bench.”

The police were informed about the threat mentioned in the letter, the report added. Police are also checking CCTV footage in the area. The news of the threat comes a few days after it was reported that Salman’s security was beefed up after Lawrence Bishnoi emerged as the key accused in Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder.

During the same week, it was reported that Salman was once on the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi. In 2018, one of Bishnoi’s aides was arrested after he threatened to kill the actor in connection with the blackbuck killing case. “We have enhanced the overall security of Salman Khan. Police will be present around his apartment to make sure no nefarious activity is done by the gang from Rajasthan,” a senior police official told Hindustan Times last week.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. Besides that, he has been working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. Salman’s No Entry 2 is also likely to go on floors by this year-end. Besides this, he will also be making a special appearance in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather.

