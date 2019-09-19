Recently announced film, tentatively titled Devil is said to feature Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Arjun Reddy and Kabir Khan fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga initially offered Devil to Mahesh Babu, who turned it down for being too dark, reports hindustantimes.com. Apparently, Mahesh Babu was keen on working with Sandeep Vanga and vice versa, but the subject did not interest him and the film eventually landed in Ranbir's lap.

Now that Ranbir is reportedly playing lead in a film, whose title refers to Salman Khan's film character in Kick (2014), Devil who is a crime-fighting vigilante, it seems as if the latter is upset with the film's title and is moreover miffed with the actor over signing the film.

An entertainment website reported a source close to the matter saying, "Salman does not like Ranbir very much. If he plays the lead role in Devil Movie and both films are released around then there will be confusion in the mind of the people. When Salman heard about Devil's making, he felt strange.

It is being said that both Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala are not happy with this title.

Salman being upset could be because the actor's Eid 2020 film Inshallah was shelved earlier after a dramatic turn of events. The actor is yet to announce his Eid 2020 release, meanwhile, Alia continues to be part of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, which may or may not be Inshallah.

At an awards function, Alia told reporters, "I was very excited to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman as well, I believe sometimes certain things happen which are not in your control."

She added, "They say if you want to make God laugh, tell them your plans. Plans never really go 'as per plan' but I can give it to you in writing that I am going to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali very soon."

