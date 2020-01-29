Salman Khan 'Misbehaves' with Fan, National Students' Union of India Wants Him Banned from Goa
Salman Khan created a stir after a video of him snatching a mobile phone from the hands of a Goa airport staffer who tried to click a selfie with the actor went viral.
Salman Khan
Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Tuesday created a stir after a video of him snatching a mobile phone from the hands of a Goa airport staffer who tried to click a selfie with the actor went viral.
The students' wing of Congress, National Students' Union of India (NSUI), has urged Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ban Khan from entering Goa if he does not apologise publicly.
Goa BJP General Secretary and former MP Narendra Sawaikar has also slammed Khan for his "deplorable" behaviour and has demanded an unconditional apology.
The incident occurred when Khan, who is in Goa to shoot for an upcoming film, landed at the Goa International Airport in Dabolim on Tuesday morning.
In the video, an Airport Authority of India (AAI) official could be seen walking ahead of Khan near the departure gate and taking photos with the actor walking in the backdrop. After a few seconds, the irritated actor could be seen snatching his phone and walking towards an awaiting car.
Read: Salman Khan Loses Cool, Snatches Fan's Phone at Goa Airport
The NSUI has demanded an apology from the actor. "I request your kind authority to look into this matter with utter seriousness and demand an apology from the actor on public platform since it was a disgrace to the fan publicly, failing which such violent actors with a bad track record should not be allowed to visit Goa in the future," Goa NSUI President Ahraz Mulla said in a letter to Chief Minister Sawant.
The Goa BJP has also condemned the incident. "Being a celebrity, people and your fans will take selfies in public places. Your attitude and behaviour is most deplorable. You have to tender an unconditional public apology @BeingSalmanKhan," Sawaikar tweeted.
Being a celebrity, people & your fans will take selfies in public places. Your attitude & behaviour is most deplorable. You have to tender an unconditional public apology. @BeingSalmanKhan https://t.co/vt6YmRgf98— Narendra Sawaikar नरेंद्र सावईकर (@NSawaikar) January 28, 2020
A senior official at the Goa airport also confirmed the incident and said that airport staffers had been cautioned against taking selfies with VIP guests.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Sikorsky S-76 Helicopter in Which Kobe Bryant Died was the Safest in the Business
- Salman Khan 'Misbehaves' with Fan, National Students' Union of India Wants Him Banned from Goa
- If You Thought Facial Recognition is a Privacy Nightmare, it is Only Going to Get Worse in India
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons to Choose and Full List of Weapon Stats
- Jadeja Takes a Cheeky Dig at Sanjay Manjrekar After His 'Player of the Match' Tweet