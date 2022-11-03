Salman Khan Mobbed At Marathe Veer Daudale Saat Launch, Mahesh Manjrekar Comes To His Rescue

Salman Khan was mobbed when he was attending the launch of Akshay Kumar’s Marathi film debut film Marathe Veer Daudale Saat. The actor made his way to the special occasion to show his support to Akshay and director Mahesh Manjrekar.

In a video that surfaced online, the superstar was seen crowded around fans and paparazzi when he was seen making his way to the stage. The crowd got too close that Mahesh Manjrekar was seen helping wade through the crowd. The filmmaker was seen holding Salman Khan’s hand and helping him reach the stage safely.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

The first poster of Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat was launched on Wednesday. The Ram Setu actor will be seen portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the movie. The film also features seven famous faces from Marathi cinema in key roles. Bigg Boss Marathi 3 stars Vishal Nikam, Jay Dudhane and Utkarsh Shinde are also a part of the film’s cast.

The film marks Jay and Utkarsh’s debut as actors. Bigg Boss Marathi 3 winner Vishal Nikam will be seen playing Chandraji Kothar in Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat. The actor presently stars in the popular daily soap Aai Mayecha Kavach.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Singer-turned-actor Utkarsh Shinde will essay the role of Suryaji Dandekar and MTV Splitvilla 13 winner Jay Dudhane will be seen as Tulija Jamkar. Apart from them, the film also stars Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Nawab Khan, and Praveen Tarde in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Salman is busy with his upcoming movies. He has a few movies in the making. These include Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3. He is also reportedly making a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. He was also reportedly a part of No Entry 2 aka No Entry Mein Entry.

Read all the Latest Movies News here