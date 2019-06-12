Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Salman Khan Mobbed by Fans as He Cycles on Mumbai Streets with Iulia Vantur and Arhaan Khan, Watch Video

Salman Khan was captured by the paparazzi cameras as he accompanied Iulia Vantur and nephew Arhaan on a bike ride on Mumbai streets.

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
Salman Khan Mobbed by Fans as He Cycles on Mumbai Streets with Iulia Vantur and Arhaan Khan, Watch Video
Image: Colors TV
Salman Khan's love for fitness and cycling is quite known among his fans. The 53-year-old actor is often spotted and captured on camera by the paparazzi while he cycles his way to work on film sets or just takes one of his bikes for a leisurely spin. Recently, showcasing his love for bikes again, Salman was spotted cycling with Iulia Vantur and nephew Arhaan Khan in the streets of Mumbai.

As per Viral Bhayani's source Salman’s escapade on the bike happened around 2:30 am in the night and that he took a brief ride and was back home at Galaxy Apartments, Bandra. As expected, when Salman was spotted by his fans on the road, a few vehicles surrounded him, Iulia and Arhaan, although the Bharat star chose to keep it to himself and just cycled on. Watch video here:



On the movies front, Bharat, Salman's latest venture opposite Katrina Kaif, in just a week's span, has already become the second highest grossing film of the year, only behind Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Read: Bharat Box Office Day 7: Salman Khan Film Earns Rs 167 Crore

Bharat is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, which chronicles the journey of Bharat, played by Salman, from an eight-year-old kid to a 70-year-old man. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni in supporting roles.

