Salman Khan's New Pic With His 'Most Loving' Dog is Winning Hearts on Internet, See Here
It's only recently that Salman Khan has started sharing his fitness anecdotes or giving a sneak peek into his family life on social media.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Salman Khan is many things: the Bollywood superstar, a doting son, a doting brother and a total sweetheart who is (rightfully) obsessed with his adorable dogs. Many people know about Salman's ardent love for dogs. The actor currently has two pet dogs, named Saint and Mowgli, and is extremely fond of them. His other four dogs were My Son, My Jaan, Veer and My Love. My Son and My Jaan died in 2009. Veer passed away in 2015. While My Love died last year.
Salman, who's been giving a glimpse into his personal life of late, shared a picture of himself with Saint and called him "the most loving, loyal and selfless specie."
Spending time with the most loving, loyal and selfless species. pic.twitter.com/a5itvUEGwV— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 26, 2019
Earlier, Salman, 53, mostly used his social media handles to keep his fans and followers updated on his professional projects. It's only recently that he has started sharing his fitness anecdotes or giving a sneak peek into his family life on social media.
It all started when he pulled off a stunt to wish his nephew Yohan, the son of his brother Sohail Khan, on his birthday two weeks ago. Since then, he has posted videos showing his workouts to stay fit and flexible, how his security team helps him in his fitness regime. He also impressed many by doing a back flip into a pool.
On Wednesday, the actor posted a video of his father, Salim Khan, singing a Mohammed Rafi song. In the clip, Salman himself tries to sing along with Khan senior, who seems to have got the tune and the lyrics pat down.
The Sultan, Tiger, Bharat of our family . . Singing @luvsalimkhan pic.twitter.com/Hy0HeakztR— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 25, 2019
Salman's recently released movie Bharat, in which Katrina Kaif has been paired opposite him, has been running exceptionally well in theatres.
