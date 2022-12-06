Salman Khan No Entry Mein Entry Put on Hold for This Shocking Reason

Salman Khan’s ‘No Entry Mein Entry’ has remained a subject of speculations and rumors in regards to whether the film is getting shelved altogether or going on the floors any time soon. While the filmmaker Anees Bazmee is determined to make the film, it has been put on a back-burner for now due to some challenges faced by the makers.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the script for the film has been fleshed out. “No Entry Mein Entry script is ready, and the actors, producer Boney Kapoor and director Anees Bazmee too are excited about the project. However, they have a few challenges to iron out before they take the film on the floors. The earlier plan was to start shooting from January 2023, but for now it’s been put on the backburner. Salman is already in conversation with a few other directors to lock his next project, while Anees Bazmee too has moved on to another story. Though they do intend to come back to it in the future,” a source said.

Earlier, Anees Bazmee had told the portal that ‘No Entry Mein Entry’ would be a double role comedy and the script was well-received by Salman Khan and Boney Kapoor. He had shared, “Salman Bhai loves the script, Boney Ji loves the script and if you ask me, it’s a beautiful script. We had this basic idea long back but could not crack it into a screenplay. That’s one of the reasons why it took us so long to make part two. But now, it’s happening. It’s a double role comedy,”

Meanwhile, Salman is busy with two upcoming projects. The actor has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (previously known as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali) in the making and has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. He is currently also busy with his hosting duties for Bigg Boss.

