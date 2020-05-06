Salman Khan Not A Part Of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya: Report

Several media reports were abuzz with speculations of Salman Khan’s key role in Koratala Siva’s directorial, starring Chiranjeevi.

However, a source from the film’s unit recently clarified that the Dabangg actor was never approached by the makers of Acharya. “We are not sure who started these rumours. These are absolutely baseless. We didn’t even approach Salman Khan with a role. We will soon make an announcement regarding the official cast and crew,” the source was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Additionally, Chiranjeevi’s actor son, Ram Charan’s cameo is confirmed in the upcoming project. After Trisha, Kajal Aggarwal who was approached for the female lead in the film had also decided to opt-out. As per a report in Times of India, Kajal chose to walk out of Acharya to make herself available for a Tamil project.

Acharya revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who initiates a fight against the embezzlement of temple funds and donations. Chiranjeevi will be seen as a government employee and is rumoured to be playing dual roles in his 152nd film. Acharya also stars Mahesh Babu, Sonu Sood, and Sampath Raj.

The film will have cinematography by Tirru while Sreekar Prasad will take care of editing. Suresh Selvarajan will handle the production design. Chiranjeevi, who was last seen in historical-drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, will next take up the Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer.

On the other hand, the filming of Salman Khan’s Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai helmed by Prabhu Deva remains adjourned owing to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Follow @News18Movies for more