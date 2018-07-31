English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Salman Khan Not Only a Superstar, But the Greatest Human Being Too: Himesh Reshammiya
Himesh Reshammiya and Salman Khan two have worked together in films like Tere Naam, Bodyguard and Kick. Himesh also shot for an episode of the Salman-hosted show Dus Ka Dum.
Image: A YouTube grab
Loading...
Mumbai: Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya says Salman Khan is not just a superstar on-screen but also in real life.
The two have worked together in films like Tere Naam, Bodyguard and Kick. Himesh also shot for an episode of the Salman-hosted show Dus Ka Dum. It was his second time on the show's set.
"The first time when I came here, we had a lot of fun. Just being around Salman Khan, who is so energetic and humorous at the same time, is always entertaining. With Salman, it always feels like you are with a family member," Himesh said in a statement.
"I feel Salman Khan is not only a superstar, but also the greatest human being because of the kind of charity he does, the kind of noble thoughts he has and the love and care he shows towards his close ones. This not only makes him a superstar in films, but a superstar in real life as well. He is a real hero," he added.
Also Watch
The two have worked together in films like Tere Naam, Bodyguard and Kick. Himesh also shot for an episode of the Salman-hosted show Dus Ka Dum. It was his second time on the show's set.
"The first time when I came here, we had a lot of fun. Just being around Salman Khan, who is so energetic and humorous at the same time, is always entertaining. With Salman, it always feels like you are with a family member," Himesh said in a statement.
"I feel Salman Khan is not only a superstar, but also the greatest human being because of the kind of charity he does, the kind of noble thoughts he has and the love and care he shows towards his close ones. This not only makes him a superstar in films, but a superstar in real life as well. He is a real hero," he added.
Also Watch
-
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Karman Thandi Cracks Top-200, Sets New Target of 150 by Year-end
- Drake 'In My Feelings' Kiki Challenge - Mumbai Police Warns People on Twitter
- Microsoft Needs a Surface Go as More Than Just an Apple iPad Rival
- Katrina Kaif Replaces Priyanka Chopra in Salman Khan-Starrer Bharat, Confirms Ali Abbas Zafar
- THE TIPPLING POINT | How This Captain Morgan Became a Hit on Land as Well
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...