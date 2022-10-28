Salman Khan Not To Be a Part of No Entry Mein Entry Due to This Reason?

No Entry’s sequel has been making the headlines for quite a long time now. Earlier this month, it was reported that Salman Khan has decided to shelve No Entry Mein Entry owing to legal and financial complications. Now, it is being reported that the sequel was never discussed because Boney Kapoor owns the franchise and a sequel can’t happen without his legal consent.

If a report in the Times of India is anything to go by then Boney Kapoor had a fall out with Salman apparently over his son Arjun Kapoor’s relationship with Salman’s former sister-in-law, Malaika Arora. The production quoted one of their sources as saying, “No Entry is a franchise owned by producer Boney Kapoor. There is no way Salman can do the sequel without Boney’s legal consent. Boney has told his friends he would happily give Salman the right to the sequel. However Salman hasn’t asked. So technically there is no ‘No Entry Part 2’.”

Meanwhile, Anees Bazmee had a story idea for the sequel for which he wanted to bring the entire original cast- Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan and Fardeen Khan together. The report further stated that Anees would be directing the sequel for Boney Kapoor without Salman.

Meanwhile, a report in Bollywood Hungama, earlier this month, stated that Salman has decided to shelve ‘No Entry 2’ owing to legal and financial complications.

According to a report in the entertainment news portal, Salman had his heart set on the film and wanted to make it. The report added that the actor had himself sat on the script with Anees Bazmee and felt it was amongst the funniest scripts he read in the last decade. However, the first part was stuck in multiple legal tangles due to a movie studio shutting its shop. Reportedly, Salman initially thought it would be easy for him to resolve the conflict. However, when he dug deep into the matter, the maze was a lot more complicated.

