Salman Khan Offered Rs 20 Crores for Cameo in Chiranjeevi's Godfather But Actor Refused; Know Why

Salman Khan is known for his generous nature and lives by the title of Bhaijaan – as the actor is always among the first ones to be by the side of his friends and family. One such bond Salman shares with Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi. Since his teen days, the actor has been admiring Chiranjeevi for his diverse personality and electrifying screen space. It is said that when Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan was shooting for his Bollywood debut Zanjeer in Mumbai, Salman had sent meals to his set every day, without fail.

On Wednesday, March 16 the megastar Chiranjeevi, via a tweet, revealed that he will be sharing screen space with his dear friend Salman in his upcoming film, Godfather. He welcomed Salman with a bouquet and called it an absolute joy to team up with him. Notably, Godfather is a commercial entertainer, directed by Mohan Raja, and is also the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit film Lucifer starring Mohanlal.

Welcome aboard #Godfather , Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.@jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/kMT59x1ZZq— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 16, 2022

As per the recent development, Salman has refused to charge even a penny for his cameo. A source close to the project told Bollywood Hungama that producers of Godfather offered an amount of Rs 15-20 crore to Salman for his guest appearance in Godfather, but the Bollywood star was adamant that he won’t take any money.

Salman stated that he would walk out of the film if the makers insisted on paying him. Reportedly, Salman’s words to Chiranjeevi were, ‘If I was to ask you to do a role in my film would you charge for it?’ - The question left Chiranjeevi moved and speechless, the report added.

For the unversed, Lucifer marked Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut, and the commercial film starred Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi, and Manju Warrier in lead roles. In the film, Prithviraj also played a cameo and in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather, Salman is likely to reprise Prithviraj’s role. Rumours are rife that along with Salman, the film will see Ram Charan, Anushka Shetty, and Shruti Haasan playing cameos.

