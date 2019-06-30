Salman Khan Offered Water to Monkey in Plastic Bottle and This is What Happened
In the latest video posted by Salman Khan on Instagram, the actor is seen offering packaged drinking water to a monkey by the road.
In the latest video posted by Salman Khan on Instagram, the actor is seen offering packaged drinking water to a monkey by the road.
Salman Khan's Instagram feed is an interesting place right now. The actor is in hyper-active mode currently on social media, sharing all kinds of content - from workout videos, to fun times with his family and cycling on the roads of Mumbai. In the latest video shared by him, the Bharat actor subtly showed off his sense of humour as well as his concern for the environment.
The video shows him offering packaged drinking water to a monkey by the road. The monkey hesitates in accepting the bottle from the Bollywood star. Salman then offers him some in a cup and the monkey takes a sip. The actor posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "Hamara bajrangi bhaijaan plastic ki bottle se paani nahi peeta... (Our bajrangi bhaijaan doesn't drink water from a plastic bottle)"
Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a 2015 film starring Salman, where his role is seen as a devotee of Lord Hanuman, who is also called 'Bajrangi'. The video not just shows the humane side of Salman, who is known to be an animal lover, but also is a hint at his concern over plastic pollution.
Salman's a known philanthropist. He also promotes ideas of patriotism in his films like Bharat and Jai Ho, as well as in real life. Earlier, on Saturday, he posted a video of a young girl giving a patriotic speech on a breezy hilly area.
The 53-year-old actor has been sharing inside glimpses into his personal life with fans of late. Some of the videos show him performing some physically challenging tasks - from racing with a horse, trying a back flip in the swimming pool to showing off a split.
Read: Salman Khan Gets Trolled for Cycling Without Helmet, Netizens Alert Mumbai Police
The actor is currently working on Dabangg 3, will also be seen in the next Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Inshallah, with Alia Bhatt.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nike Free RN 5.0 Review: A Better Barefoot Running Experience, Than Actually Running Barefoot
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Carey's Gutsy Innings Symbolizes Langer's New Australia
- Far From Home is Not About Spider-Man Replacing Iron Man, Says Tom Holland
- Mumbai Police Gives 'Green Signal' to Man Who Pointed Out Traffic Defunct
- DeepNudes is a Terrifying New App That 'Undresses' Women's Bodies With One Click
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s