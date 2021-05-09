Salman Khan Offers 21 Voluntary Cuts to Radhe, Gets U/A Certificate: Report

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set for an Eid 2021 release. In a rare Hybrid model, the film will be released in theatres, on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex, and on all leading DTH operators like Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

Now, according to a report in Times of India, the film has received an U/A certificate. Salman Khan has offered 21 voluntary cuts to the film to receive the certification.

According to the publication, about six scenes where a boy was shown consuming drugs have been cut as the censor board doesn’t allow drug consumption to be shown in an U/A film. If a child below 12 years of age wishes to watch it, it will be under parental guidance.

A scene featuring Azaan outside a police station has been cut, according to the publication. A dialogue of Swacch Mumbai which has now been dubbed to Swacch Bharat.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is touted to be Salman Khan’s shortest film spanning 114 minutes. The film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in lead roles. Jackie is playing the role of a senior inspector with a quirky side and Disha will act as his sister, whereas Randeep will essay the main antagonist. It has been produced by Salman, along with his brother Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Nikhil Namit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here