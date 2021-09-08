Salman Khan Offers Deepest Condolences to Akshay Kumar After His Mother's Death

Superstar Akshay Kumar‘s mother Aruna Bhatia, who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, died on Wednesday morning.

Kumar, 53, shared a statement on Twitter and paid tributes to his mother, who was in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hiranandani Hospital. The cause of her death is not yet known. “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world," the “BellBottom" actor tweeted.

Akshay’s close friend, superstar Salman Khan has offered his deepest condolences to the former and his family. He tweeted, “Dear Akki, very sad to hear of the passing of your mother. May she rest in peace. My deepest condolences to you and your entire family… @akshaykumar."

“I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti," he added. Last evening, Akshay Kumar took to the microblogging site to thank well-wishers for praying for his mother’s good health.

On Monday, the actor flew back to the country after his mother was admitted to the hospital. He was shooting for his upcoming movie “Cinderella" in the UK.

