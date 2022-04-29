Salman Khan Offers Shehnaaz Gill This Amount for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali? Read Details

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Shehnaaz Gill has been finalised for Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress would reportedly be seen opposite Aayush Sharma, and with Salman Khan approaching her, she instantly gave her nod. Now, Shehnaaz’s remuneration for the film has been revealed.

According to a report in BollywoodLife, Salman Khan has given Shehnaaz to charge whatever amount she likes. A source was quoted by the portal saying, “Everyone is aware that Salman Khan is very fond of Shehnaaz. She managed to win his heart with her first appearance in Bigg Boss 13. The only thing that Salman adores about Sana is her innocence and till date, she has been the same despite seeing the toughest phase of her life. When Salman Khan approached Sana to be a part of his film, he even allowed her to pick her fees. Shehnaaz Gill has not been quoted by the producers on much she will be paid, but he has given her the choice to pick the amount she finds fit.”

The source further added, “Salman Khan once again proved that he if likes someone he goes beyond his way. The superstar has even asked Sana to pick dates according to her schedule as she has been busy with a lot of projects. The actress is also shooting a Punjabi film right now."

It was with Salman Khan hosted reality show, Bigg Boss 13, that Shehnaaz became a household name all over India. Shehnaaz has been winning hearts with her humility and simplicity. The actress recently appeared in the Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh.’

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will star Pooja Hegde as the female lead. It will also have Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who will reportedly play the superstar’s brothers. It has also been specualtd that Raghav Juyal has also joined the cast of the film.

