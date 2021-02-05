Salman Khan on Farmers' Protest: The Most Correct Thing Should be Done

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reacted to the ongoing farmers' protests in the country. The actor, who was present at Indian Pro Music League in Mumbai, was asked about the farmers who have been protesting demanding the repeal of three Agricultural Laws.

The actor replied, “The right thing should be done. The most correct thing should be done. The noblest thing should be done.”

On Tuesday, American pop singer Rihanna had tweeted about the internet shutdown at farmers’ protest sites around New Delhi. "Why aren’t we talking about this?" Rihanna wrote in a tweet, sharing an article that highlighted internet cuts in Delhi imposed in places to contain clashes.

Following this, the Ministry of External Affairs released an official statement, urging celebrities to practice restraint and tweet responsibly, alongside hashtags #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda. Prominent Bollywood personalities such as Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Karan Johar too lent their voice through the hashtags that became the top trends on Twitter on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his action-drama 'Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai' in theatres on the occasion of Eid. A few weeks back, Salman had issued a statement on Instagram assuring exhibitors that he would release the film only in theatres, contrary to the rising trend of taking films straight to OTT. Salman's assurance came after exhibitors all over India had requested him to release the film only in theatres.