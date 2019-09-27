Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Salman Khan on Hosting Bigg Boss: Every Year I Feel Like Dipping Out But Journey Has Been Damn Good

Salman Khan is once again returning to his hosting duties for the new season of 'Bigg Boss', which will go on air this Sunday on September 29.

News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan on Hosting Bigg Boss: Every Year I Feel Like Dipping Out But Journey Has Been Damn Good
(Image: Colors TV)
Loading...

Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss for a decade now. His quirky hosting skills and outspoken nature have made him one of the most popular anchors on television. The actor is once again returning to his hosting duties for the new season of Bigg Boss, which will go on air this Sunday on September 29.

The actor, who is also busy shooting his upcoming movie Dabangg 3, launched the 13th season at Mumbai metro car-shed on Monday after arriving on a metro train named ‘Bigg Boss Celebrity Express’.

Talking about his decade-long association with the controversial reality show, Salman said, "Frankly, every year I feel like dipping out. Each year, I feel this is enough now but it has been a damn good journey, except for one or two contestants, who spoil everything. It is like you prepare kheer and someone sprinkles salt into it. They just mess things up, and more than that, they mess up their life which is the sad part of it. But it amazes me that I complete a decade on the show. So far, every time I think it is pushing too much and again, the next year happens."

However, his packed shooting schedule often makes it difficult for him to find time to keep a tab on the happenings inside the Bigg Boss house.

“Yes, it gets difficult because I have to watch the episodes, for which I need half to one hour every day. If I get busy with my film shoots and I don’t get to watch... But somehow I will have to watch it at some point of time before I go up to shoot for weekend episodes," he told reporters.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram