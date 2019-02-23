English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan on Launching Star Kids: I Launch Deserving Candidates, Not Anybody
Salman Khan has launched star kids like Sonakshi Sinha, Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, Warina Hussain and Ayush Sharma earlier.
Image:Salman Khan, Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram
Many young actors are stars in making under Salman Khan’s tutelage. Over the years, Salman has mentored budding actors and has become a launching platform of sorts for his buddies’ children and a few outsiders as well. The latest to get the Salman thrust are Mohnish Bahl’s daughter Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal, who will make their debut in the upcoming Notebook, a film under Salman’s own production house Salman Khan Films.
Zaheer’s father and Salman have known each other for a long time and Pranutan is also the granddaughter of legendary actor Nutan.
About launching star kids, Salman said at the trailer launch of Notebook, “I launch deserving candidates, not anybody.”
“She (Pranutan) did a screen test and she is on. She is amazing in the film. She is so good with her lines. He (Zaheer) was unable to get the right dance step. He rehearsed for five hours and next day he got it right. He is hard working,” he added.
Mohnish and Salman have featured in several films together when Salman was still trying to gain a foothold in the industry. Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Hum Aapke Hain Koun are some of the films in which the duo have previously worked together.
At the event Salman also revealed about Mohnish that, “The first person to sign me was Raj Babu (Raj Kumar Barjatya), he passed away yesterday, god bless his soul. So I went and met Raj Babu, they signed me for the film. The film had a negative lead, so I suggested that he should try Mohnish Bahl. Raj Babu was apprehensive to offer Mohnish a negative role as he was Nutan ji’s son. I then went to meet Nutan ji and she convinced Raj Babu that Mohnish could do it.”
Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook, starring Zahher Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl, will release on March 29.
