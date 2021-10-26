Salman Khan on Mahesh Manjrekar Shooting for Antim Despite Cancer Diagnosis

Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar was diagnosed with urinary bladder cancer, but to the relief of all, he announced on Monday that he is cancer-free now, two months after he underwent surgery. The director, 63, revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer during the making of his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth whose trailer dropped recently. The film stars Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in lead roles. Manjrekar shot the last leg of the actioner amid his chemotherapy sessions.

He said, “During Antim, I was diagnosed with cancer. I shot the last portions when I had cancer and was taking chemotherapy. Today, I am happy to tell you all that I am cancer-free." The director was speaking at the trailer launch of the film, where he was joined by his actors.

When asked if it was difficult to shoot the film while undergoing chemotherapy, Manjrekar said it was fortunate that the procedure didn’t affect him a lot. “I had to take chemotherapy first before going in for a huge surgery. During the shoot, I was under chemotherapy but it didn’t affect me that much. I have realised that work, passion drive you. I always think positive."

He added that when he got to know of his disease, it didn’t shock him as he accepted it. He stated that there were several other people who get this deadly disease and survive their fight. According to the filmmaker, his team were caring and helping and both his actors- Salman and Aayush were supportive.

Salman Khan also talked about Manjrekar’s passion for films that led to work even during a situation like this. The actor informed that the former didn’t inform the cast about his diagnosis and he got himself operated on after he finished a part of the shoot.

“He didn’t tell us before. As soon as he finished a part of the shoot he got himself operated," the superstar said.

(With Agency Inputs)

