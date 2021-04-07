Salman Khan on Radhe Release: We Might Push It to Next Eid If Lockdown Continues

Salman Khan’s highly-anticipated film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is scheduled to release on Eid this year. However, amid a huge surge in the coronavirus cases, there are rumours doing the round that the film might get postponed once again. Now, the Bollywood superstar has himself given an update on the film’s scheduled release on May 13.

“We are still trying our best to release Radhe on Eid but if this lockdown is going to continue then we might have to push it to the next Eid. But if the cases go down and people take care of themselves and wear the masks, maintain social distancing, don’t break the laws that the government has put on us then I think this will die off very soon and if it does then we will have Radhe in theatres on Eid," said Salman.

“But if the citizens don’t listen and these COVID cases continue to rise then it’s not just the problem for theatre owners but also for the daily wage workers. It’s going to be a really bad one like it was earlier," he added.

The actor was speaking at the cover launch of Kabir Bedi’s memoir ‘Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor’. The virtual event was organised by GQ India magazine.

Salman Khan had earlier said that Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will arrive in theatres on Eid 2021 provided the scenario was safe for people to come to cinema halls amid the coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe was scheduled to hit the screens during Eid on May 22 last year but was delayed in the wake of the ongoing health crisis.

Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in important roles. It is co-produced by Salman Khan, his brother Sohail Khan and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here