Salman Khan On Self-isolating At His Panvel Farmhouse: This Place Feels Like Bigg Boss House

Salman Khan has opened up about how he's spending his quarantine and keeping himself occupied at the farmhouse.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 8:25 AM IST
Salman Khan has been staying at his Panvel farmhouse with his nephew Nirvaan Khan and other family members ever since the lockdown was announced. 

The actor has now opened up about how he's spending his quarantine and keeping himself occupied at the farmhouse.

“I am still working, my mind is working and as soon as this lockdown is over, I know exactly what I want to do and how. Right now, this place feels like the Bigg Boss house. It’s beautiful here with everyone around because no one is being eliminated, and so, no one is going after anyone. I am also making time to paint, and I am doing quite a bit of it. I might put it out at some point," the actor told Bombay Times. 

Salman is staying with his mother Salma Khan as well as his sister Arpita, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and their kids – Ahil and Ayat. Not having met his father since three weeks, Salman has been in constant touch with Salim Khan.

Salman had recently shared a video where he said that he was missing his father, Salim Khan who is residing alone in their Mumbai apartment. In that video, Salman informed that he has not met his father since three weeks.

“Salman and Nirvaan can’t come here, so they are in Panvel. When they can come, they will. There also, they are at home and we are in constant touch over video calls,” Salim Khan told Mumbai Mirror.

Meanwhile, Salman has sung a song, titled Pyaar Karona, aiming to cheer up people amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Written by Salman and Hussain Dalal, Pyaar Karona will be released on Salman's YouTube channel on Monday.

Sharing the news among his followers, Salman took to social media and wrote: "So I'm posting from my handle to let you know that tomorrow on my YouTube channel, mine kya? It's ours!A song out tomorrow on it, hope you can handle it."

