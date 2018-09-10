Salman Khan's Painting Date With Nephew Ahil Sharma is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Superstar Salman Khan, who is currently busy filming Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, has taken some time off from his hectic schedule and is having fun with his nephew Ahil Shamra. A video of Salman and Ahil painting on the canvas together has taken the Internet by storm. Shared by Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, the clip shows Salman flaunting his painting skills as baby Ahil copies him."Ahil’s first painting on canvas escapade with Mamu @beingsalmankhan #lovetakesover #loveislove #blessed," Arpita captioned the adorable video.It is a known fact that Salman has a soft corner for kids but it seems his nephew Ahil has his heart.Meanwhile, Salman is launching Ahil's father, his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Bollywood with a romantic drama Loveratri. The film has an army of actors. From Ram Kapoor to Ronit Roy to Suhail Khan, the film features many stars in key roles. It has been shot in parts of Gujarat and London and explores an unlikely bond that develops over time between the two lead characters.Directed by debutant director Abhiraj Minawala, written by Naren Bhatt and produced by Salman Khan Films, the film will release on October 5, 2018 and will also mark the debut of a newcomer Warina Hussain.