GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Salman Khan Pays a Surprise Visit to a Young Cancer-stricken Fan; Video Goes Viral

He may be Bollywood's biggest star, adored all over the world, but Salman Khan also has a reputation as one of the most kind-hearted celebs around.

News18.com

Updated:November 6, 2018, 2:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan Pays a Surprise Visit to a Young Cancer-stricken Fan; Video Goes Viral
He may be Bollywood's biggest star, adored all over the world, but Salman Khan also has a reputation as one of the most kind-hearted celebs around.
Loading...
He may be Bollywood's biggest star, adored all over the world, but Salman Khan also has a reputation as one of the most kind-hearted celebs around.

And, he yet again proved it by paying a surprise visit to his young fan. Salman made the very sick boy’s dreams come true as he personally met him at the Tata Memorial hospital, wherein he was undergoing a cancer treatment, reports Pinkvilla.

The video of the same was shared by one of Salman's fans on Instagram. In the clip, Salman is seen interacting with the boy as he cheerfully looks the actor.

View this post on Instagram

This video is one of the reason why people love him. Govind had requested Salman Khan to visit his wife's nephew who's at Tata Memorial Hospital and he not only met him also met other kids who were admitted there. YOU'RE THE BEST HUMAN BEING @BeingSalmanKhan i love you forever bhai ❤ . Govind, eşinin hastanede yatan yeğenini ziyaret etmesi için Salman'dan istekte bulunmuş. Salman az önce hastaneye gidip onu ziyaret etti. Sadece onla kalmayıp diğer çocuklarla da tanıştı ❤ İşte bu sebepten dolayı Salman'ı herkes seviyor. Altın gibi bir kalbi var 💛 Ne mutlu bize, böyle bir adamın hayranı olduğumuz için... - #SalmanKhan #BeingSalmanKhan #Salman #BeingHuman #Bollywood #Bharat #tigerzindahai #race3 #duskadum #duskadum3 #salmankhankijaiho #salmankhanfans #salmankhanturkey #salman_khanfanforever #salmankhanrules #salmankhanno1worldwide  #biggboss #biggboss12

A post shared by salman_khan 143 (@salman_khanfanforever) on



Salman is currently busy shooting his upcoming film Bharat. He is also hosting the season 12 of Bigg Boss on Colors TV.

Bharat is an official adaptation of the South Korean film – Ode To My Father, which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.


Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...