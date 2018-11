Salman Khan Pays a Surprise Visit to a Young Cancer-stricken Fan; Video Goes Viral

He may be Bollywood's biggest star, adored all over the world, but Salman Khan also has a reputation as one of the most kind-hearted celebs around.And, he yet again proved it by paying a surprise visit to his young fan. Salman made the very sick boy’s dreams come true as he personally met him at the Tata Memorial hospital, wherein he was undergoing a cancer treatment, reports Pinkvilla.The video of the same was shared by one of Salman's fans on Instagram. In the clip, Salman is seen interacting with the boy as he cheerfully looks the actor.Salman is currently busy shooting his upcoming film Bharat. He is also hosting the season 12 of Bigg Boss on Colors TV.Bharat is an official adaptation of the South Korean film – Ode To My Father, which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.Follow @news18movies for more