Salman Khan Pays a Surprise Visit to a Young Cancer-stricken Fan; Video Goes Viral
He may be Bollywood's biggest star, adored all over the world, but Salman Khan also has a reputation as one of the most kind-hearted celebs around.
He may be Bollywood's biggest star, adored all over the world, but Salman Khan also has a reputation as one of the most kind-hearted celebs around.
And, he yet again proved it by paying a surprise visit to his young fan. Salman made the very sick boy’s dreams come true as he personally met him at the Tata Memorial hospital, wherein he was undergoing a cancer treatment, reports Pinkvilla.
The video of the same was shared by one of Salman's fans on Instagram. In the clip, Salman is seen interacting with the boy as he cheerfully looks the actor.
View this post on Instagram
This video is one of the reason why people love him. Govind had requested Salman Khan to visit his wife's nephew who's at Tata Memorial Hospital and he not only met him also met other kids who were admitted there. YOU'RE THE BEST HUMAN BEING @BeingSalmanKhan i love you forever bhai ❤ . Govind, eşinin hastanede yatan yeğenini ziyaret etmesi için Salman'dan istekte bulunmuş. Salman az önce hastaneye gidip onu ziyaret etti. Sadece onla kalmayıp diğer çocuklarla da tanıştı ❤ İşte bu sebepten dolayı Salman'ı herkes seviyor. Altın gibi bir kalbi var 💛 Ne mutlu bize, böyle bir adamın hayranı olduğumuz için... - #SalmanKhan #BeingSalmanKhan #Salman #BeingHuman #Bollywood #Bharat #tigerzindahai #race3 #duskadum #duskadum3 #salmankhankijaiho #salmankhanfans #salmankhanturkey #salman_khanfanforever #salmankhanrules #salmankhanno1worldwide #biggboss #biggboss12
Salman is currently busy shooting his upcoming film Bharat. He is also hosting the season 12 of Bigg Boss on Colors TV.
Bharat is an official adaptation of the South Korean film – Ode To My Father, which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.
Follow @news18movies for more
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Sonam Kapoor Celebrates Diwali in London with Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor
- Deepika, Ranveer's Dream House to be on the Lines of Shah Rukh's Mannat? Find Out
- Shweta Tiwari Reveals Real Reason Why She was not Staying With Husband Abhinav Kohli for a Year
- Amazon Echo Dot Review: The Puck Sized Smart Speaker is Growing up Fast
- Tesla To Enter India by 2019, Elon Musk Confirms on Twitter