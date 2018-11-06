Salman Khan Pays a Surprise Visit to a Young Cancer-stricken Fan; Video Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram

This video is one of the reason why people love him. Govind had requested Salman Khan to visit his wife's nephew who's at Tata Memorial Hospital and he not only met him also met other kids who were admitted there. YOU'RE THE BEST HUMAN BEING @BeingSalmanKhan i love you forever bhai ❤ . Govind, eşinin hastanede yatan yeğenini ziyaret etmesi için Salman'dan istekte bulunmuş. Salman az önce hastaneye gidip onu ziyaret etti. Sadece onla kalmayıp diğer çocuklarla da tanıştı ❤ İşte bu sebepten dolayı Salman'ı herkes seviyor. Altın gibi bir kalbi var 💛 Ne mutlu bize, böyle bir adamın hayranı olduğumuz için...