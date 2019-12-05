Salman Khan Pens Dialogue For Kiccha Sudeep's Character Balli Singh in Dabangg 3

Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his next film Dabangg 3 which will be a sequel to the 2010 and 2012 films. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film is creating a lot of buzz ever since the first look dropped.

The film has a lot of new and recurring characters, and South star Kiccha Sudeep is one of them. The actor will be playing Balli Singh, the antagonist of the film.

Sudeep, who has expressed his happiness time and again on working with Salman took to Instagram to post a dialogue written for him by the actor. Sudeep shared a still from the film accompanied by the dialogue, which he said was his favourite.

"Achaai aur Buraai ki ladaai mein aapne to sunaa hoga ki jeeth acchai ki hoti hai...ghalath sunaahai aapne...jeeth buraai ki hothahi hai. Kyonki ek ache aadmi mein..jeeth ne keliye..us level ka kameenapan hothahi nahi hai.. - Balli Singh," the dialogue said.

In the caption Sudeep wrote, "One of my fav lines ,,, penned by the man himself,,, @beingsalmankhan #Dabangg3 ,, world wide release on 20th Dec."

Check it out:

Salman Khan, who is also the producer of the film, seems to show off new talents with every film he is in. He has not only sung songs for films like Kick, Hero, Sultan, he has also written songs for Race 3.

Dabangg 3 will mark the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar, who will be playing Chulbul Pandey's love interest from his younger days. Apart from her the film will also feature Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill, Mahesh Manjrekar among others, who will be reprising their roles from the previous films.

