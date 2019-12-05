Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Salman Khan Pens Dialogue For Kiccha Sudeep's Character Balli Singh in Dabangg 3

Salman Khan added another feather to his hat as he penned down dialogues for Kiccha Sudeep's character in Dabangg 3, that the actor shared on social media.

News18.com

Updated:December 5, 2019, 7:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Salman Khan Pens Dialogue For Kiccha Sudeep's Character Balli Singh in Dabangg 3
Salman Khan added another feather to his hat as he penned down dialogues for Kiccha Sudeep's character in Dabangg 3, that the actor shared on social media.

Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his next film Dabangg 3 which will be a sequel to the 2010 and 2012 films. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film is creating a lot of buzz ever since the first look dropped.

The film has a lot of new and recurring characters, and South star Kiccha Sudeep is one of them. The actor will be playing Balli Singh, the antagonist of the film.

Sudeep, who has expressed his happiness time and again on working with Salman took to Instagram to post a dialogue written for him by the actor. Sudeep shared a still from the film accompanied by the dialogue, which he said was his favourite.

"Achaai aur Buraai ki ladaai mein aapne to sunaa hoga ki jeeth acchai ki hoti hai...ghalath sunaahai aapne...jeeth buraai ki hothahi hai. Kyonki ek ache aadmi mein..jeeth ne keliye..us level ka kameenapan hothahi nahi hai.. - Balli Singh," the dialogue said.

In the caption Sudeep wrote, "One of my fav lines ,,, penned by the man himself,,, @beingsalmankhan #Dabangg3 ,, world wide release on 20th Dec."

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

One of my fav lines ,,, penned by the man himself,,, @beingsalmankhan #Dabangg3 ,, world wide release on 20th Dec.

A post shared by kicchasudeep (@kichchasudeepa) on

Salman Khan, who is also the producer of the film, seems to show off new talents with every film he is in. He has not only sung songs for films like Kick, Hero, Sultan, he has also written songs for Race 3.

Dabangg 3 will mark the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar, who will be playing Chulbul Pandey's love interest from his younger days. Apart from her the film will also feature Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill, Mahesh Manjrekar among others, who will be reprising their roles from the previous films.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com