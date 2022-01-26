Salman Khan Picks Thai Blockbuster's Remake For Niece Alizeh Agnihotri's Debut, Here's What We Know

Salman Khan has reportedly picked a debut project for his niece Alizeh Agnihotri. The aspiring actress, who is the daughter of Alvira and Atul Agnihotri, is said to be making her acting debut with the remake of the Thai heist thriller Bad Genius, a new report has claimed.

The 21-year-old’s acting debut has been in the making for a while now. It was previously reported that Alizeh was going to make her debut with Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer. The duo was to star in Avnish Barjatya’s coming-of-age love story. However, with the project postponed indefinitely, it seems like Bad Genius’ Hindi remake would open her doors to Bollywood.

Source told Peeping Moon that Salman is launching Alizeh and that the film will be helmed by Netflix’s Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega director Soumendra Padhi. The pre-production is set to begin in February and the project will go on floors in March. Salman is eyeing a release date of either end of this year or early 2023.

Bad Genius is a hit 2017 film that revolves around a straight-A student who comes up with an exam-cheating scheme. The student, played by Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, joins her fellow students to find loopholes in the rigged college admission system and help fellow students cheat. The film is directed by Nattawut Poonpiriya. Alizeh will be seen in the shoes of Chutimon in the Hindi remake.

Although Alizeh is yet to make her acting debut, she modelled for an advertisement last year. Alizeh appeared in an ad for a jewellery brand. She shared the video of the commercial on her social media account and was showered with praises. Salman too was impressed. “Arre wah how nice you’re looking beta Alizeh Agnihotri Khan… god bless," Salman said. Alizeh has also modelled for her aunt Seema Khan’s bridal couture line.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.