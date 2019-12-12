Take the pledge to vote

Salman Khan Planning Triple Role in Film with Chulbul Pandey, Devil and Radhe?

Salman Khan shared plans of starring in a triple role, saying that he wants to bring back Kick's Devil, Dabbang's Chulbul Pandey and Wanted's Radhe together.

News18.com

Updated:December 12, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
Salman Khan will be back on the big screen with his much awaited Dabangg 3 this month. In a recent interview, he revealed that a Dabangg 4 was in store too. The actor revealed that they have written the fourth part already.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview, he said, "They (the ideas) just come about it. Sometimes, one film gives you an idea for the next. In Dabangg 4, we explore why Rajjo's father was an alcoholic and how Chulbul met her."

Salman was asked if Kick 2 was arriving in December, and he said, "It could." He further shared plans of starring in a triple role, saying, "One thing I want to do later is bring back Kick's Devil, Dabbang's Chulbul Pandey and Wanted's Radhe together. I have something in mind."

The actor, who is also the host of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, currently in it's 13th season, said that he wishes to quit the show. "A part of mine wants to cut that part and throw it out and the other part wants to keep it. And it is heavier on the part which wants to throw it out," he said.

"I like it. It gets stressful, but I learn a lot. And I get to know where the country is going, what is happening to values, morals, scruples and principles. We see it right there, with celebrities. The beauty is once they are out of the house, they are not like that at all. It's not as if they are giving performances, the house makes them like that,” he added.

