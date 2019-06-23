Salman Khan Plays Red Hands With Nephews Arhaan, Nirvaan, Ayaan in These Hilarious Videos

Salman Khan, who would barely post anything on social media, is now regarded as being one of the most influential celebrities on Instagram and Twitter, with millions of followers around the world avidly watching his every move. From flaunting his ripped chest and six-pack to displaying his comedic chops, the actor has been treating fans with some extremely fun-filled pictures and videos on his social media accounts of late.

On Saturday, the actor, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released Bharat, shared three videos, wherein he's seen playing red hands, or simply the hand slap game, with his nephews Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri. Salman's younger brother Sohail Khan and former Bigg Boss contestant and model Niketan Madhok are also seen in the videos.

The videos are going insanely viral on social media. As of this writing, more than 30 lakh people have already viewed the videos. Nirvaan Khan is the son of Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev while Ayaan Agnihotri is the son of Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Salman's sister. Arhaan is Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son.

Check out the videos shared by Salman Khan here:

This comes after Salman posted a video of him doing a back-flip in a pool. In the video, Salman is seen stepping up on an elevated position to attain the perfect height to do the flip. He carefully makes his way up the area and calms himself before he attempts the action. His assistants are also keenly observing the Bharat star from a distance and don't meddle with his excited affairs. Next, Salman does the perfect back-flip as he lands in the pool and splashes the waters of joy. Watch video here:

On the movies front, Salman and Katrina Kaif- starrer Bharat has already earned more that 200-crores at the box office and is already a hit. It is also Salman's fourteenth consecutive film after Dabangg (2010) to enter the 100 club, a feat no other contemporary stars can boast of. Next, Salman will feature in Dabangg 3, which will release on the occasion of Christmas this year. Post the third installment of the cop-action franchise, Salman will be seen in the highly anticipated film titled Inshallah, opposite Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will release on Eid 2020.

