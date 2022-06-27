Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde Pose With Ram Charan As RRR Star Hosts Them At His Home; See Pic

After Chiranjeevi, his son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela hosted Bollywood superstar Salman Khan at their home in Hyderabad. Salman is currently shooting for his film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in Hyderabad. Salman was joined by Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati.

A photo of the get-together was shared on Instagram account of Ram Charan’s pet Rhyme. In the picture, Upasana was seen holding Rhyme in her arms. In the new photo, Salman wore a black T-shirt, matching pants and shoes as he smiled for the picture. Alongside the photo, the caption read, “I’m one lucky puppy. Love, hugs and cuddles–all for me.”

Salman Khan recently met Chiranjeevi at politician JC Pavan Reddy’s house in Hyderabad. Paparazzi and fan accounts shared a photo of the actors posing together at the get-together. Salman Khan wore a beige t-shirt with ripped jeans. In the picture, Reddy is seen resting his hand on Salman’s shoulder. Salman will reportedly make a cameo appearance in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Godfather.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also features Shehnaaz Gill, and Zaheer Iqbal among others. Helmed by Farhad Samji, it is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will release in December 30 this year. Salman also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, Ram was last seen in Acharya with his father-actor Chiranjeevi. However, the film failed to create any magic at the box office. He will next be seen alongside Kiara Advani in RC 15.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.