Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde's Film Renamed Bhaijaan from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Report

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been reportedly renamed as Bhaijaan. As per reports, the Farhad Samji film is slated to hit the theatre on Diwali 2022, while the first look of the movie is expected to be released on Eid al-Adha in July this year. The shooting of the movie in all likelihood will start from November 2021.

A Times of India report mentions that once the coronavirus situation is better, Salman will be doing the photoshoot with the cast of the movie at his Panvel farmhouse. He will apparently be seen in white kurta and jeans and will keep a clean shaven look. Apart from the leading pair, Ayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal will also be seen in the film.

Designer Ashley Rebello is said to have already begun working on Salman’s look. The action-comedy movie will have Salman play the role of the eldest brother who decides to remain unmarried as he is of the view that marriage may cause disharmony in the family. However, once his younger brothers find love, they conspire to find a suitable match for their eldest brother as well.

Meanwhile, Salman has quite a few projects in the pipeline including Tiger 3, Kick 2 and ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. Tiger 3 is the third film in the Ek Tha Tiger franchise — the first two were Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, respectively. Tiger 3 will also feature Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

RELATED NEWS Race 3: What to Expect from a Typical Salman Khan Film

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 was announced on Jacqueline Fernandez’s birthday last year. Antim: The Final Truth, is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and will also feature Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush. Originally. the movie was scheduled to release in October. However, due to the pandemic situation, the date has been pushed further.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here