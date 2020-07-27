Salman Khan Posing with Siblings Ahil and Ayat is a Heartwarming Moment, See Pic

Salman Khan posted an adorable picture on his social media account. The actor, who is currently spending time in his Panvel farmhouse, has been actively treating his fans with new pics and videos.

Recently, he was elated on uniting with his dear nephews and little niece and shared a glimpse of the epic union on Instagram. The candid shot catches Salman in a moment with his brother Sohail Khan’s 20-year-old son, Nirvaan, and his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma’s 4-year-old son, Ahil and seven-month daughter Ayat. The photo has Ahil and Ayat wedged between Nirvaan on one side and Salman on another.

Salman dressed in a yellow tee flaunts his new hair color. He captioned the post, “Siblings ... @Nirvankhan15” [sic].

View this post on Instagram Siblings ... @Nirvankhan15 A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jul 26, 2020 at 5:31am PDT

Salman has been exploring farming at his farmhouse. The actor was seen ploughing the field and planting rice in several images and videos he shared on social media.

On the work front, Salman has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to look forward to. The action-drama which was scheduled for an Eid release this year is delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The upcoming film is helmed by Prabhu Deva, who directed Salman in Wanted (2009) and Dabangg 3 (2019). The film will also bring Salman and Disha Patani on-screen together after Bharat.

The film is a Bollywood remake of 2017 Korean thriller, The Outlaws. The project stars Salman as a cop, and also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in important roles. Salman also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film directed by Farhad Samji will star Pooja Hedge as the female protagonist.