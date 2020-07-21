Salman Khan Postpones Schedule of 'Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai', Film to Release in 2021

The release of Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was expected during Diwali, has been postponed again. Sources close to the film say that Salman has deferred the pending shoot to keep the film's cast and crew safe.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was supposed to release during Eid, but could not because of the lockdown. It was expected to release during Diwali this year, like other big budget films which have also been put on hold. But it seems fans will have to wait longer to see the star on screen again.

Reportedly, a floor of Mehboob Studio in Bandra was booked from August to complete the pending 10-day shoot of the Prabhudheva-directed venture. However, he has postponed the schedule in light of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) recent statement about the possibility of the virus being airborne in closed and crowded spaces.'

A source told Mid-Day that Salman — who has been spending the lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse — was to head to his Bandra residence this week to chart out the plan for the August shoot.

"However, on Sunday, Salman called off the impending schedule after discussing with his team and co-producers Atul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan and Nikhil Namit. He felt that filming indoors could pose a risk to the health of the cast and crew. On the other hand, an outdoor shoot was not feasible in the monsoon. So, he has decided to hold off the stint till October-end, post which the unit will film the remaining portions — including a song — at outdoor locations."

The makers are now eyeing a 2021 festival release, the source added.

Read: Salman Khan Enjoys Planting Rice With Iulia Vantur at His Panvel Farmhouse; Watch Video